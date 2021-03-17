61 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched across the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Wednesday.

The MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan circles and detected theft of over 130,000 electricity units.

The fine of over Rs 1.9 million amount was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against one of them over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.