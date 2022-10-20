UrduPoint.com

61 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published October 20, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Thursday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, DG Khan and detected theft of 62,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 1.4 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

