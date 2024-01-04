61 power pilferers netted across the MEPCO region

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 61 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) teams raided and caught 61 more power pilferers in a day during an ongoing operation across the region on Thursday.

The task force teams have raided various places and registered cases against 21 power pilferers and caught two power pilferer red-handed.

Over 3.3 million fine was imposed on power pilferers.