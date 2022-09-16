UrduPoint.com

61 Power pilferers nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2022 | 07:01 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO)  have caught 61 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh,  Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and DG Khan and detected theft of 99,000 electricity units.

        A sum of over Rs 2.1 million fine was imposed on power pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.      

