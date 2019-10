61 prisoners released from camp jail in Lahore

Additional District and Session Judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt on Thursday visited camp jail and released 61 prisoners involved in petty offences

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Additional District and Session Judge Qaisar Nazeer Butt on Thursday visited camp jail and released 61 prisoners involved in petty offences.

The Judge visited different parts of the jail including kitchen, hospital and juvenile ward.

He also expressed satisfaction over the administrative affairs of the jail.

Camp jail officers accompanied the judge.