61 Retailers Imposed Fine For Overcharging

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 08:24 PM

61 retailers imposed fine for overcharging

The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 82,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers here on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates during a crackdown against profiteering imposed Rs 82,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers here on Monday.

The magistrates during inspection of prices of fruits, vegetables, sugar, meat, chicken and other edible items in various markets and bazaars found several shopkeepers involved in overcharging from consumers and imposed fines on the spot.

