61 schools' vans drivers arrested for violation of Section 144

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 61 drivers for violation of Section 144 against the hanging of school bags on the rooftops and sides of the vehicles

The ban has been imposed in light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mina Zahir along with traffic police carried out operation against the vehicles carrying out the bags of schools' children on the rooftops of vehicles on Warsak Road while AAC Habibullah carried out operation against such vehicles at Jameel Chowk, Ring Road, AAC Rizwana Dar at Hayatabad while AAC Gulshan Ara in Cantonment areas.

During the operation, the officials of the district administration collectively arrested 61 drivers for violation of Section 144 and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the owners of schools vans to not hang bags on the rooftops and sides of their vehicles, which caused most of accidents. The ban has been imposed to prevent such accidents.