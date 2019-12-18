UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

61 Schools' Vans Drivers Arrested For Violation Of Section 144

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 08:52 PM

61 schools' vans drivers arrested for violation of Section 144

District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 61 drivers for violation of Section 144 against the hanging of school bags on the rooftops and sides of the vehicles

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :District administration Peshawar Wednesday arrested 61 drivers for violation of Section 144 against the hanging of school bags on the rooftops and sides of the vehicles.

The ban has been imposed in light of the orders of the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

In this connection, the Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC), Mina Zahir along with traffic police carried out operation against the vehicles carrying out the bags of schools' children on the rooftops of vehicles on Warsak Road while AAC Habibullah carried out operation against such vehicles at Jameel Chowk, Ring Road, AAC Rizwana Dar at Hayatabad while AAC Gulshan Ara in Cantonment areas.

During the operation, the officials of the district administration collectively arrested 61 drivers for violation of Section 144 and initiated legal proceedings against them.

The Deputy Commissioner Peshawar has directed the owners of schools vans to not hang bags on the rooftops and sides of their vehicles, which caused most of accidents. The ban has been imposed to prevent such accidents.

Related Topics

Peshawar Peshawar High Court Police Vehicles Road Traffic Gulshan

Recent Stories

Promoting tolerance, moderation, openness, coexist ..

56 minutes ago

Encroachments to be removed from parks:PHA

4 minutes ago

Ex-Bolivian Foreign Minister Pary to Return Home S ..

4 minutes ago

Swat Press Club elects new office bearers

4 minutes ago

JI to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren on De ..

4 minutes ago

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Pesh ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.