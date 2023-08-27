61 shopkeepers arrested over profiteering, hoarding

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates arrested 61 shopkeepers over profiteering and hoarding in a crackdown launched across the provincial capital by the district administration.

On the directions of Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, more than 1,447 sale points and shops had been inspected during the last 24 hours, while legal action was taken against 193 points.

The spokesperson for the district administration told the media on Sunday that cases were also registered against 58 shopkeepers over violations of the rules and 132 violators were faced penalties in shape of fines.

During the current month, more than 33,000 points were inspected while hefty fines were imposed on 2,215 business operators. Around 36 shops were sealed, 1,005 cases were registered and 1,025 shopkeepers were arrested in August, he disclosed.

He said that the district administration was strictly following zero tolerance policy against profiteering and hoarding and regularly monitored the auction process in fruit and vegetable markets.