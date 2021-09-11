61 shopkeepers fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected 897 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 61 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 69,500 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.