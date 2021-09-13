61 shopkeepers fined

The price control magistrates imposed fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charges of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Monday that price control magistrates inspected 879 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 61 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total of Rs 69,000 fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.