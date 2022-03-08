61 shopkeepers fined for profiteering

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2022 | 06:34 PM

Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 98,000 on 61 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 98,000 on 61 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Tuesday that price control magistratesinspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 61shopkeepers involved in overcharging and imposed fine on them.

