UrduPoint.com

61 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2022 | 09:40 PM

61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 61 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

CM Balochistan taking steps for improvement of edu ..

CM Balochistan taking steps for improvement of education: Naseebullah

5 minutes ago
 FDA converts 89 daily wagers status as workmen

FDA converts 89 daily wagers status as workmen

5 minutes ago
 Four killed in different incidents

Four killed in different incidents

8 minutes ago
 Dist peace committee meeting held

Dist peace committee meeting held

9 minutes ago
 Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, play ..

Police arrest 4 accused, recovered marijuana, playing-cards

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

Punjab Highway Patrol police busts dacoit gang

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>