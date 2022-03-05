61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2022 ) :Price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs.99,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during past 24 hours.

A spokesman of local administration said on Saturday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 61 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs.99,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.