61 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Faizan Hashmi Published March 13, 2022 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 99,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.

>