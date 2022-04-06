61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates have imposed Rs.132,000 finer on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering, he added.