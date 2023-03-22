UrduPoint.com

61 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering, 9 Arrested In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:14 PM

61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering, 9 arrested in Faisalabad

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 445,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting nine others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 445,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting nine others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last two days.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

They imposed fine on them and issued warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sust ..

Moro Hub collaborates with Cloud4C to provide sustainable hosting, managed servi ..

34 seconds ago
 Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for ..

Dubai Police seize 1,195 vehicles, fine 4,533 for illegal modifications and nois ..

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours f ..

Sharjah Livestock announces Ramadan market hours for Holy Month

30 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Ch ..

Sultan bin Ahmed receives delegation of Sharjah Charity International

30 minutes ago
 ADQ&#039;s AgTech Park launches vertical farming p ..

ADQ&#039;s AgTech Park launches vertical farming project

31 minutes ago
 Russian Delegation Starts Final Oil Deal Talks in ..

Russian Delegation Starts Final Oil Deal Talks in Pakistan - Reports

20 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.