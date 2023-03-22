61 shopkeepers fined on profiteering, 9 arrested in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 445,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting nine others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last two days

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 445,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in addition to arresting nine others over violation of the Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during the last two days.

A spokesman for the administration said here on Wednesday that the magistrates checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

They imposed fine on them and issued warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways.