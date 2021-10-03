61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :The price control magistrates imposed fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in Faisalabad during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Sunday that the magistrates inspected 865 shops in different markets and bazaars of the district and found 61 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed a total fine of Rs 71,000 on them and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.