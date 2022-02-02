61 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

UrduPoint.com

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs. 93,000 fine on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Wednesday that the magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

They imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their ways, he added.

