61 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Published March 10, 2022 | 05:13 PM

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 112,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 112,000 on 61 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in the district during the past 12 hours.

A spokesman for the administration said on Thursday that price control magistrates inspected various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found dozens of shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

The magistrates imposed fine on them and warned that they would be sent behind bars if they did not shun profiteering, he added.

