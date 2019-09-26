UrduPoint.com
61 Suspects Arrested, 1.870 Kg Charas Recovered In Karachi

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 09:52 PM

The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested 15 absconders among 61 suspects and recovered 1.870 kg Charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :The West Zone Police Karachi have arrested 15 absconders among 61 suspects and recovered 1.870 kg Charas from them in routine patrolling and snap checking during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered one revolver, eight pistols, 26 live rounds, 1.870 kg Charas, three mobile phones, Rs.

4,603 cash, one mini truck loaded with betel nuts, one vehicle with 23 window AC, one motorcycle, 11 gambling slips and different types of gutka/ mawa (chewing tobacco) and one motorcycle, said a spokesperson for the DIG west on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the South Zone Police have arrested 40 suspects and recovered 4635 gram charas from them during a snap checking in its jurisdiction during the last 24 hours.

The police have recovered four pistols 4635 gram charas, four bottlesof liquor, Rs 3970 cash, one motorcycle and gutka, said a spokesperson for the DIG South.

