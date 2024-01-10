Open Menu

610-kg Chilies Discarded Over Adulteration

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM

610-kg chilies discarded over adulteration

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PAF) discarded 610-kg chilies made from husk during its ongoing action against adulterators in the district.

According to a press release, issued by the PFA here on Wednesday, a food safety team, on a tip-off, raided a unit in Chak No 93-NB where red chilies were being prepared by colouring the wheat husk.

The team recovered huge quantity of husk from red chilies making unit during inspection and discarded it.

A case was registered against the adulterators.

