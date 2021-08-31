UrduPoint.com

610 Personnel Of Khasadar, Levies Force Complete Police Training

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 06:10 PM

610 personnel of Khasadar, Levies force complete police training

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) ::The passing out parade of 610 personnel of Khasadar and Levies Force belonging to merged districts held in Police Training school Shah Mansoor held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony as a Chief Guest, Additional Inspector General Police Training, Muhammad Quraish praised the services of Khasadar and Levies Force for the country and said that their sacrifices and valor in the line of duty would always be remembered.

He said that tribal people would be provided a police force that would be professional and always strive to utilize their capabilities for the facilitation of people.

He also urged police force to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sale ..

With 227.3% YoY Growth, Outsold Stock and New Sales Records, realme Fan Fest Con ..

9 minutes ago
 Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try ..

Music Zone welcomes new talent of all ages to try their hand at making music

15 minutes ago
 SEC approves maintenance, development project of K ..

SEC approves maintenance, development project of Khalid Lagoon’s walkway

30 minutes ago
 Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Fo ..

Samsung’s One UI 3.1.1 Is Bringing Next-Level Foldable Experiences to Galaxy Z ..

52 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure constructed over 29 federal roads: Under-S ..

1 hour ago
 Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP ..

Inyatullah Khan takes charge as acting Ameer JI KP

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.