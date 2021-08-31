610 personnel of Khasadar, Levies force complete police training

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) ::The passing out parade of 610 personnel of Khasadar and Levies Force belonging to merged districts held in Police Training school Shah Mansoor held here on Tuesday.

Addressing the ceremony as a Chief Guest, Additional Inspector General Police Training, Muhammad Quraish praised the services of Khasadar and Levies Force for the country and said that their sacrifices and valor in the line of duty would always be remembered.

He said that tribal people would be provided a police force that would be professional and always strive to utilize their capabilities for the facilitation of people.

He also urged police force to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.