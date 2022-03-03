UrduPoint.com

6,100 Bags Of Urea Supplied To 8 Dealers

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2022 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 6,100 bags of urea fertiliser have been supplied to eight notified dealers in the district for sale on fixed rates.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that 1,900 urea bags were supplied to two dealers in tehsil Tandlianwala, while 1,400 bags were supplied to as many dealers in tehsil Sammundri.

Similarly, 1,800 urea bags were supplied to two dealers in tehsil Faisalabad whereas 1,000 bags were supplied to two dealers in tehsil Jaranwala.

