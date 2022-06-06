UrduPoint.com

6,100 Bags Of Wheat, 1,200 Bags Of Urea Seized

Muhammad Irfan Published June 06, 2022 | 06:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration Monday recovered 6,100 bags of wheat and 400 bags of urea fertilizer during a crackdown on hoarders in the district.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, a joint operation of Special Branch and Agriculture Department, headed by Assistant Commissioner Azeem Shaukat Awan, acting on a tip-off, recovered wheat and urea fertiliser from a private warehouse, located at Chak No.

87-NB bypass.

In another operation, the assistant commissioner foiled an attempt to smuggle urea fertilizer through a trawler on Salanwali Road and recovered 800 bags of urea fertilizer from the trawler.

Seized fertilizer would be sold at the government rates at the sale points fixed by the Department of Agriculture, he added.

