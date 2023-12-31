Open Menu

61,000 Heart Patients Including 9,000 Children Treated At Peshawar Institute Of Cardiology In 2023

Sumaira FH Published December 31, 2023 | 01:40 PM

61,000 heart patients including 9,000 children treated at Peshawar Institute of Cardiology in 2023

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2023) Over 61,000 heart patients, including 9,000 children, have been examined in the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Peshawar Institute of Cardiology (PIC) during the year 2023.

PIC Spokesman Rifat Anjum told the media on Sunday that more than 1,400 patients underwent cardiac surgeries, besides 11,000 angiography and angioplasty procedures, including 450 children, during the year.

Similarly, she said, around 13,000 heart patients were brought to the emergency hospital, while over 15,600 patients underwent angiography, angioplasty, heart operations and other treatment on health cards.

She disclosed that 21 TAVI (transcatheter aortic valve implantation) surgeries of international standards were performed without chest surgery.

Rifat Anjum said not only the patients of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other provinces but also of the neighbouring country of Afghanistan were given the best medical facilities in the PIC.

About 4,000 Afghan patients were treated at the OPD during the year, while over 600 underwent angiography, angioplasty and heart surgeries, she added.

Rifat Anjum said around 28,400 patients benefited from the PIC's state-of-the-art CT scan, MRI, ultrasound and X-ray.

She said the PIC achieved various international and national level achievements during 2023. Being the first category government hospital of the province, it got re-certification of ISO.

For the first time in Pakistan, Rota Pro Plus and LA appendage technology were introduced for heart disease at PIC, Rifat Anjum added.

