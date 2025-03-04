611 POs, 529 absconders arrested, 43 gangs busted in February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested 611 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 529 court absconders (CAs) from Faisalabad in addition to busting out 43 dacoit gangs and recovering looted items worth Rs.31.849 from their possession during February 2025.

Giving the details, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police arrested 108 active members of 43 dacoit gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs.31.849 million including 131 motorcycles, 3 rickshaws, 13 mobile phones, 10 cattle, 43 pistols, etc.

The police also nabbed 611 Proclaimed Officers (POs) including 186 POs of category-A and 425 POs of category-B besides arresting 529 Court Absconders during last one month.

The police also arrested 182 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.285,000/- from their possession besides nabbing 350 illicit weapon holders along with 288 pistols, 15 Kalashnikoves, 18 rifles, 9 guns, 16 repeaters and a number of bullets/cartridges.

The police also nabbed 386 drug traffickers and recovered 151.963 kilograms (kg) chars, 47.51 kg ice, 31.495 kg heroin, 29.200 kg bhakki (poppy dust), 5744 liters liquor and 130 liter lahan (un-distilled wine) during this period, he added.