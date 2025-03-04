Open Menu

611 POs, 529 Absconders Arrested, 43 Gangs Busted In February

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM

611 POs, 529 absconders arrested, 43 gangs busted in February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested 611 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 529 court absconders (CAs) from Faisalabad in addition to busting out 43 dacoit gangs and recovering looted items worth Rs.31.849 from their possession during February 2025.

Giving the details, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police arrested 108 active members of 43 dacoit gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs.31.849 million including 131 motorcycles, 3 rickshaws, 13 mobile phones, 10 cattle, 43 pistols, etc.

The police also nabbed 611 Proclaimed Officers (POs) including 186 POs of category-A and 425 POs of category-B besides arresting 529 Court Absconders during last one month.

The police also arrested 182 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.285,000/- from their possession besides nabbing 350 illicit weapon holders along with 288 pistols, 15 Kalashnikoves, 18 rifles, 9 guns, 16 repeaters and a number of bullets/cartridges.

The police also nabbed 386 drug traffickers and recovered 151.963 kilograms (kg) chars, 47.51 kg ice, 31.495 kg heroin, 29.200 kg bhakki (poppy dust), 5744 liters liquor and 130 liter lahan (un-distilled wine) during this period, he added.

Recent Stories

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in ..

Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE

6 minutes ago
 Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new ..

Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..

51 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arri ..

On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..

1 hour ago
 Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership wit ..

Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg

2 hours ago
 AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8

2 hours ago
 Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dub ..

Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai

2 hours ago
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes ..

AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperat ..

Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..

2 hours ago
 Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terroris ..

Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..

2 hours ago
 Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister war ..

Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..

2 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakista ..

Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despit ..

'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan