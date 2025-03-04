611 POs, 529 Absconders Arrested, 43 Gangs Busted In February
Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Police claimed to have arrested 611 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 529 court absconders (CAs) from Faisalabad in addition to busting out 43 dacoit gangs and recovering looted items worth Rs.31.849 from their possession during February 2025.
Giving the details, a police spokesman said here on Tuesday that the police arrested 108 active members of 43 dacoit gangs and recovered looted items worth Rs.31.849 million including 131 motorcycles, 3 rickshaws, 13 mobile phones, 10 cattle, 43 pistols, etc.
The police also nabbed 611 Proclaimed Officers (POs) including 186 POs of category-A and 425 POs of category-B besides arresting 529 Court Absconders during last one month.
The police also arrested 182 gamblers and recovered bet money of Rs.285,000/- from their possession besides nabbing 350 illicit weapon holders along with 288 pistols, 15 Kalashnikoves, 18 rifles, 9 guns, 16 repeaters and a number of bullets/cartridges.
The police also nabbed 386 drug traffickers and recovered 151.963 kilograms (kg) chars, 47.51 kg ice, 31.495 kg heroin, 29.200 kg bhakki (poppy dust), 5744 liters liquor and 130 liter lahan (un-distilled wine) during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Airbus planning to manufacture A400M components in UAE
Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development offers new financial package for entrepr ..
On behalf of UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Cairo to attend Extraor ..
Sandbox Dubai strikes first global partnership with AI Centre Hamburg
AIM Congress 2025 hosts TradeTech Forum on April 8
Arabian Travel Market 2025 to open April 28 in Dubai
AD Ports Group prepares to receive Panamax cranes for new terminal in Egypt
Ministry of Finance, Abu Dhabi University cooperate in developing research, trai ..
Federal Supreme Court rejects appeals in 'Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisa ..
Matriculation exams: Punjab education minister warns cheating mafia of strict ac ..
Gold price increases by Rs4800 per tola in Pakistan
'Imran Khan rejects possibility of any deal despite govt tactics'
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rawalpindi Police conduct search operations in various areas17 seconds ago
-
Special Iftar arranged for Islamabad Police personnel19 seconds ago
-
AC inspects markets in Kharian21 seconds ago
-
Police recover stolen goods worth over Rs72m in Feb23 seconds ago
-
Sindh Minister orders Transport department to reclaim its lands across Sindh25 seconds ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan28 seconds ago
-
Snowfall sparks Tourist Boom in Murree and Northern Areas29 seconds ago
-
Landowner locks government primary school in Abbottabad36 seconds ago
-
Notorious two-dacoit gang busted; valuables recovered38 seconds ago
-
CDA Chairman unveils plan for Gandhara Citizens Club40 seconds ago
-
WFP delegation meets KP minister, discuss food security43 seconds ago
-
Amjad Saqib urges wealthier to come forward to help under-privileged population10 minutes ago