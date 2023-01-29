UrduPoint.com

612 Accused Arrested By Police In Last Week

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 05:00 PM

612 accused arrested by police in last week

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Karachi Police in its drive against criminals arrested as many as 612 alleged accused last week from different parts of the megalopolis.

According to a spokesman for Karachi Police on Sunday, about 36 accused were arrested in injured condition in 22 encounters while an accused was killed and several other accused were arrested.

Police recovered 34 pistols, a Kalashnikov, a vehicle and 13 motorcycles and 18 mobile phones from the accused after encounters.

In its drive against drug peddling in the city, the police seized 53.332 kg hashish, 513 grams heroin and 321 grams of ice and 182 bottles of liquor.

About 145 illegal arms, ammunition and 4 hand grenades used in looting citizens were recovered from street criminals.

As many as 47 snatched or stolen motorcycles and seven vehicles were taken into custody from different areas.

Related Topics

Karachi Injured Police Mobile Vehicles Vehicle Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

8 minutes ago
 FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ i ..

FTA launches first event under ‘Tax Support’ initiative in 2023

2 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

3 hours ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.