612 drug-peddlers arrested around education institutions in Lahore

The Lahore Police, during its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested 612 accused persons

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) :The Lahore Police , during its ongoing crackdown on drug-peddlers around the educational institutions in the city, arrested 612 accused persons.

The City Division Police registered 132 cases, Cantt Division 110, Civil Lines Division 48, Sadar Division 126, Iqbal Town Division 75 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 99 FIRs during their crackdown.

Police also recovered 217.247kg charas, 628grm heroin, 400.5grm Ice, 24kg opium, 1,240 intoxicating capsules, 11kg Bhang and 5,456 liters of liquor from the arrested criminals.

The police have requested people to cooperate fully with Police Department to eliminate the menace of narcotics from our society.