6.120 Kg Hashish Seized, 26 Arreste In Sargodha

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:17 PM

6.120 Kg Hashish seized, 26 arreste in Sargodha

Police have arrested twenty six (26) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :Police have arrested twenty six (26) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Range Police said Friday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals teams of different police station have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 26 accused recovering 6.

120 Kilograms Hashish, 165 bottles of liquor, 2 Pistols 30 bore and 2 Guns 12 bore from them.

They were: Umar Hayat, Muhammad Usman, Qamar Nazir, Ramzan, Iftikhar, Liqat Ali, Dilawar, Hasnain, Asif, Shaukat Ali, Abid Ali and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

