6122 Drug Traffickers Nabbed During Four Months

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM

6122 drug traffickers nabbed during four months

The police claimed to have arrested 6122 drug traffickers from Faisalabad region during first four months of 2024

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 6122 drug traffickers from Faisalabad region during first four months of 2024.

Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Monday that the police conducted 9761 raids in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot from January to May 2024 and succeeded in arresting 6122 drug pushers along with heavy quantity of narcotics.

The police recovered 2417 kilograms heroin, 8 kg ice and 103970 liters liquor from their possession in addition to admitting 28 habitual addicts in Rehabilitation Centers during this period, he added.

