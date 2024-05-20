6122 Drug Traffickers Nabbed During Four Months
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2024 | 09:36 PM
The police claimed to have arrested 6122 drug traffickers from Faisalabad region during first four months of 2024
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The police claimed to have arrested 6122 drug traffickers from Faisalabad region during first four months of 2024.
Police spokesman Rizwan Bhatti said here on Monday that the police conducted 9761 raids in Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot from January to May 2024 and succeeded in arresting 6122 drug pushers along with heavy quantity of narcotics.
The police recovered 2417 kilograms heroin, 8 kg ice and 103970 liters liquor from their possession in addition to admitting 28 habitual addicts in Rehabilitation Centers during this period, he added.
Recent Stories
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 2024
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market g ..
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president
Cabinet Committee approves Power Division's proposal for nomination of independe ..
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Auth ..
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakha ..
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Assembly witnesses rumpus over controversial Defamation Bill 20245 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Governor expresses sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President Raisi14 minutes ago
-
Waqar Mehdi offers condolence to Iranian CG over President Raisi's tragic death14 minutes ago
-
All institutions should work within their constitutional domains: Azam Tarar14 minutes ago
-
Maryam Nawaz’s latest photos of shopping at clothing store in Gulberg Market go viral26 minutes ago
-
Law minister expresses sorrow on martyrdom of Iranian president18 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to forge consensus on the establishment of a Digital Media Authority18 minutes ago
-
Five legislators from Gilani family, a unique feat18 minutes ago
-
Determination, high morale of policemen valuable asset of police force: DPO18 minutes ago
-
Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa submits gifted precious pen to Toshakhana22 minutes ago
-
Time to reinforce political commitment within SAARC: Golam22 minutes ago
-
Friend killed over minor dispute22 minutes ago