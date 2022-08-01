613 ICTP policemen to perform duties for religious gatherings in Muharram

UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Capital Police (ICTP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram ul Harram to deploy more than 613 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer in a meeting finalised special traffic plan in connection with 965 Majalis and 181 processions .

The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Ch Abid Hussain, Zonal DSPs and inspectors.

As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad, 613 ICTP personnel including one SP, 04 DSPs, and 22 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed the DSPs to ensure availability of required items which may be used for diversion of traffic.

He said it was the top priority of ICTP to provide maximum convenience to road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners.

He has appealed to the public to use alternate routes and said that ICTP personnel would be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

On the occasion, the SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ICTP and directed officers concerned to remove technical faults immediately. He said that no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

SSP (Traffic) Dr Syed Mustafa also directed for airing special transmission at ICTP FM Radio 92.4 during Muhrram to update the road users about traffic situation on roads of Islamabad.

