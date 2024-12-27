613 people airlifted from Kurram: Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In view of the difficulties faced by residents of District Kurram with regard to transport due to road closure, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has launched helicopter service to provide air transport facilitiy to the people of Kurram, and so far 613 individuals have been provided air transport facilitity using the provincial government owned MI-17 helicopter.

According to an official statement, on Thursday, the provincial government's MI-17 helicopter conducted six flights to Kurram, transporting a total of 145 individuals.

During the first flight, 29 passengers were transported from Peshawar to Parachinar. In the second flight, 31 passengers were flown from Parachinar to Kohat. The third flight carried 10 individuals and one dead body from Kohat to Parachinar.

Similarly, the fourth flight transported 31 passengers from Parachinar to Kohat. The fifth flight carried five passengers from Kohat to Parachinar, while the final flight of the day transported 39 individuals, including eight children, from Parachinar to Peshawar. These individuals include jirga members as well as ordinary citizens, including women, children, students, and patients.

Similarly, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, essential medicines are being supplied to Kurram via the provincial government's helicopter. Approximately 10 tons of medical supplies have been delivered to the region so far.

Chief Minister said that his government was fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kurram during these difficult times.

He stated that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to mitigate their hardships and provide them relief, adding that efforts are underway to resolve the issues in Kurram as quickly as possible, and it is hoped that peace and normalcy will soon return to the area.

Chief Minister said that the government is making every possible effort to find a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the crisis.

He urged all stakeholders and local elders to support the government’s peace initiatives for the betterment of the region.

The Chief Minister remarked that ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property, as well as maintaining law and order, remained the provincial government’s top priority and responsibility.