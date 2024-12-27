613 People Airlifted From Kurram: Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 27, 2024 | 09:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) In view of the difficulties faced by residents of District Kurram with regard to transport due to road closure, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, on the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has launched helicopter service to provide air transport facilitiy to the people of Kurram, and so far 613 individuals have been provided air transport facilitity using the provincial government owned MI-17 helicopter.
According to an official statement, on Thursday, the provincial government's MI-17 helicopter conducted six flights to Kurram, transporting a total of 145 individuals.
During the first flight, 29 passengers were transported from Peshawar to Parachinar. In the second flight, 31 passengers were flown from Parachinar to Kohat. The third flight carried 10 individuals and one dead body from Kohat to Parachinar.
Similarly, the fourth flight transported 31 passengers from Parachinar to Kohat. The fifth flight carried five passengers from Kohat to Parachinar, while the final flight of the day transported 39 individuals, including eight children, from Parachinar to Peshawar. These individuals include jirga members as well as ordinary citizens, including women, children, students, and patients.
Similarly, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, essential medicines are being supplied to Kurram via the provincial government's helicopter. Approximately 10 tons of medical supplies have been delivered to the region so far.
Chief Minister said that his government was fully aware of the challenges faced by the people of Kurram during these difficult times.
He stated that the provincial government is utilizing all available resources to mitigate their hardships and provide them relief, adding that efforts are underway to resolve the issues in Kurram as quickly as possible, and it is hoped that peace and normalcy will soon return to the area.
Chief Minister said that the government is making every possible effort to find a peaceful and mutually acceptable resolution to the crisis.
He urged all stakeholders and local elders to support the government’s peace initiatives for the betterment of the region.
The Chief Minister remarked that ensuring the safety of citizens' lives and property, as well as maintaining law and order, remained the provincial government’s top priority and responsibility.
Recent Stories
GDRFA Dubai celebrates the workforce with New Year's festivities for Dubai's wor ..
PM urges Afghan interim govt to eliminate terrorist sanctuaries on its soil
First Test: South Africa resume Second Day at 82 runs for 3 against Pakistan
No political leader's desire surpasses Pakistan’s interests: DG ISPR
Chief of the Romanian Naval Forces Visits Newly Commissioned Pns Yamama
Dubai Customs launches AEO Connect 2024
Countdown to 2025: Infinix Brings You a Celebration Like Never Before!
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
FIA nabs 144 human Traffickers, 248 cases registered in 20242 minutes ago
-
613 people airlifted from Kurram: Official2 minutes ago
-
No foreign pressure on govt for dialogue with PTI: Advisor2 minutes ago
-
AJK PM orders swift measures to end conflict among related state bodies to restore good conditions o ..2 minutes ago
-
.12 minutes ago
-
Minister chairs meeting on thalassemia awareness12 minutes ago
-
IHC adjourns travel ban case against Shoaib Shaheen12 minutes ago
-
.12 minutes ago
-
BB Shaheed's 17th death anniversary observed12 minutes ago
-
Govt open to dialogue within constitutional limits: Siddiqui12 minutes ago
-
Al-Shifa treats newborn’s eye tumor12 minutes ago
-
PDWP approves development projects of health, education social welfare sector12 minutes ago