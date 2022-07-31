UrduPoint.com

613 Policemen To Perform Duties For Religious Gatherings In Muharram

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 31, 2022 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) has devised a special traffic plan for Muharram-ul-Harram and decided to deploy more than 613 policemen including officers and jawans on the various routes of processions to avoid any inconvenience to the road users.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has devised special traffic plan in connection with 965 Majalis and 181 processions which was finalized by him in a meeting. The meeting was attended by SP (Traffic) Ch Abid Hussain, Zonal DSPs and inspectors.

As per plan finalized following directions of IGP Islamabad, 613 personnel including one SP, 04 DSPs, and 22 Inspectors will perform duties to ensure smooth flow of traffic and guide the road users to alternate routes to avoid any inconvenience.

The SSP (Traffic) has directed all DSPs to monitor traffic related arrangements on routes of processions in their respective areas and ensure proper parking arrangements on occasion of religious gatherings.

He also directed to ensure availability of required items which may be used for diversion of traffic.

He said it is the top priority of ICTP to provide maximum convenience to road users and avoid any disturbance to the mourners and others too.

He has appealed the general public to use alternate routes and said that ICTP personnel will be deployed on various points to guide the general public.

The SSP (Traffic) also inspected the vehicles, motorbikes and other machinery under use of ICTP and directed to remove technical faults immediately. He said that no laxity in performance of duty would be tolerated and ordered to cancel routine leaves of the policemen.

The SSP (Traffic) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer also directed for airing special transmission at ICTP FM Radio 92.4 during Muhrram-ul-Haram and updates the road users about traffic situation on roads of Islamabad.

