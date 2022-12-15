613,000 acres land brought under wheat crop cultivation

LAHORE, Dec 15 (APP:As many as 613,000 acres of land has so far been brought under wheat crop cultivation in the district.

Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Chaudhry Khalid Mahmood Thursday advised the wheat growers to give first water to the crop after 20-25 days of cultivation of crop in the fields where cotton, maize and sugarcane has been harvested while after 35-45 days where paddy has been harvested.

He also advised them to focus on weeds as they are the main cause of reducing crops from 14 to 42 percent.

He asked them to spray the crop at noon with a T-jet nozzle, however to avoid pest scouting in fog, rain and wind.