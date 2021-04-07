UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

61,34000 Children Administered Polio Drops By 29,087 Teams In KP

Sumaira FH 11 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 03:00 PM

61,34000 children administered polio drops by 29,087 teams in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 61,34000 children were administered polio drops by 29,087 teams during the recently held five days vaccination drive started on March 29. 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to report of Health Department, around 1,18000 children could not be reached during the vaccination campaign due to their non-presence at homes or by refusals from parents.

The Health department had set the vaccination target of 62,48000 out of which 61,34000 children could be reached.

The department has resent teams for vaccination of missing children and for this purpose personalities having political and social influence in their respective areas have also been approached and involved in the campaign for convincing of refusing parents.

The department hoped that they will covered the missing children soon who will be vaccinated against the crippling disease.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Polio March From

Recent Stories

Zahid replaces Shadab for Zimbabwe tour

54 seconds ago

Realme C25 with 48MP AI Triple Camera and 6,000mAh ..

15 minutes ago

LHC puts off further hearing of Maryam Nawaz’s c ..

18 minutes ago

FIFA suspends PFF with immediate effect

44 minutes ago

Pakistan Railways retrieves 66.687 acres commercia ..

6 minutes ago

Lavrov Hopes Work on Construction of North-South G ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.