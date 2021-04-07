61,34000 children administered polio drops by 29,087 teams in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Around 61,34000 children were administered polio drops by 29,087 teams during the recently held five days vaccination drive started on March 29. 2021 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to report of Health Department, around 1,18000 children could not be reached during the vaccination campaign due to their non-presence at homes or by refusals from parents.

The Health department had set the vaccination target of 62,48000 out of which 61,34000 children could be reached.

The department has resent teams for vaccination of missing children and for this purpose personalities having political and social influence in their respective areas have also been approached and involved in the campaign for convincing of refusing parents.

The department hoped that they will covered the missing children soon who will be vaccinated against the crippling disease.