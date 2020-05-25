614 patients cured, 443 new patients admitted, two died: CM Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sharing the coronavirus situation report with media has that 443 new cases have been detected by testing 1852 samples while 614 patients recovered and discharged to their homes.

"This is the first time that the number of patients cured within last 24 hours is higher than the new patients added in our system," he said and added due to Eid-ul-Fitr more samples could not be collected as was being done usually, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh on Monday.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said 1852 tests were conducted against which 443 cases had emerged. "In this we have conducted 159,301 tests so far and detected 22934 cases which constituted 14.4 percent of the total tests," he said.

He said with the death of two more patients, the death toll had reached to 369 which meant the death rate stemming from coronavirus stood at 1.6 percent of the total patients. He added that 205 patients were in critical condition, and of them 46 were on ventilators.

According to Syed Murad Ali Shah, 14,592 patients were under treatment, of them 88 percent or 12943 were in home isolation, 6 percent or 790 at Isolation centers and six percent or 859 at different hospitals.

"Our home isolation experience has worked well because within home atmosphere patients recover fast and our doctors remain in touch with them so that in case of any emergency they can be shifted to hospitals," he said.

He said 614 patients were cured and discharged from the health service system, however their data had been kept in our record so that their health could be checked randomly.

He added that so far so far 7973 patients had recovered and the rate came to 35 percent of the total patients.

Sharing district-wise data of the patients, the chief minister said out of 443 new cases, 214 belonged to Karachi, they include 81 in East, 71 in South, 45 in Central, 39 Korangi, 26 West and 23 Malir.

Syed Murad Ali Shah said Larkana had 33 new cases, Ghotki 23, Sukkur 20, Kambar five , Shikarpur four, Hyderabad and Khairpur have three each, Mirpurkhas, Naushehroferoze, Sanghar and Sujawal have one each.

The Sindh chief minister urged people of Sindh to avoid unnecessary travelling, observe social distancing and adopt SOPS to protected themselves from the virus.