615 New Coronavirus Cases Reported; 14 Deaths In Past 24 Hours

Umer Jamshaid 21 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 11:00 AM

615 new coronavirus cases reported; 14 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Wednesday were recorded 8,782 as 615 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

14 corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment died in hospital and two died out of hospital on Tuesday, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Center (NCOC).

No COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Balochistan, while 81 ventilators elsewhere in Pakistan, out of 1,884 allocated for COVID-19 patients, were occupied.

Some 28,916 tests were conducted across the country on Tuesday, including 8,448 in Sindh, 11,066 in Punjab, 3,125 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 4,594 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 923 in Balochistan, 252 in Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and 508 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Around 305,080 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 320,463 cases were detected so far, including AJK 3,198, Balochistan 15,577, GB 3,965, ICT 17,526, KP 38,427, Punjab 101,014 and Sindh 140,756.

About 6,601 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion, including 2,562 Sindh among four of them died in hospital and two out of hospital on Tuesday, 2,270 in Punjab six of them died in hospital on Tuesday, 1,264 in KP, 189 in ICT, 146 in Balochistan, 90 in GB and 80 in AJK two of them in hospital on Tuesday.

A total of 3,943,734 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 735 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 853 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.

