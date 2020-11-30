6.159 MAF water still available in reservoirs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

As many as 6.159 million acre feet (MAF) is still available for the ongoing Kharif crop in the major water reservoirs of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :As many as 6.159 million acre feet (MAF) is still available for the ongoing Kharif crop in the major water reservoirs of the country.

Sources told APP here that water was being provided to the provinces as per their indent.

They said that both the mega reservoirs Tarbela and Mangla dams had attained their maximum conservation level in the monsoon season owing to healthy rainy spells.

Meanwhile, Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 128,200 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 50,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in the Indus River at Tarbela Dam was 1483.

20 feet, which was 91.20 feet higher than its dead level 1386 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 24,800 cusecs and outflow as 75,000 cusecs.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1183.80 feet, which was 143.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1040 feet whereas the inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded as 77,200, 48,300 and 11,500 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from the Kabul River a total of 11,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 2,000 cusecs released from the Chenab River at Marala.