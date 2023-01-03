616 shops sealed on illegal gas decanting during 2022 in Faisalabad

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Civil Defense Department had sealed 616 shops on illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in addition to getting cases registered against their owners during 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Civil Defense Department had sealed 616 shops on illegal gas decanting and sale of loose petrol in addition to getting cases registered against their owners during 2022.

Giving some details about annual progress report of the department here on Tuesday, Civil Defence Officer Rana Muhammad Abbas said that instructional staff of the department had inspected 2,969 textile mills, waving factories, patrol pumps, flour mills, high-rise buildings and cold stores in 2022 and checked fire safety arrangements.

�The civil defense department had issued notices to 705 institutions over poor safety arrangements while 765 challans were submitted in the court of judicial magistrate during this period.

The judicial magistrate court had imposed a total fine of Rs1.464 million on violators, he added.

�He further informed that the department teams conducted technical sweeping at 4,523 points while 24 mock exercises were arranged during last year. The teams responded to 18 threat calls within minimum time while fire fighting, first-aid and civil defense training was provided to 7,747 people during the period, he added.

