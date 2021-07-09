UrduPoint.com
616,219 People Vaccinated In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 08:43 PM

As many as 616,219 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :As many as 616,219 people have so far been vaccinated against the COVID-19 in the district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Friday that 482,524 people had been given the first dose while 92,665 were administered the second one.

He said a sufficient stock of vaccine was available in the district, adding that 35 vaccination centers were operational.

To facilitate people the centers had been established in various areas of the city, including Allied Hospital, District Head Quarters Hospital, Government General Hospital GM Abad, Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology, Government General Hospital Samanabad, Children Hospital, sports Complex Samanabad, Tehsil Head Quarters Hospital Jaranwala, Samundri, Tandlianwala, Chak Jhumra, Sports Complex Chak Jhumrah, Sports Complex Jaranwala, Government General Hospital Chak 224-RB, New Building RHC Khurrianwala, New Building THQ Sammundri, New Building THQ Tandlianwala, Social Security Hospital Madina Town, Wapda Hospital, Rural Health Centers (RHC) Mureed Wala, Chak 174-JB, Chak 134-JB, Chak 229-Rb, Chak 65-GB, RHC Lundianwala Jaranwala, RHC Khurrianwala Jaranwala, Pindi Sheikh Musa, Kanjwani, Mamukanjan, RHC Chak 400-GB, RHC Chak 153-RB, RHC Chak 374-GB and Chak 469-GB, he added.

He said that timings of the centers was 8am to 8pm except Sports Complex Samanabad which would remainopen round-the-clock.

