617 criminals held, valuables Rs343.5m recovered

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad police has arrested 617 outlaws from various areas of the city during the ongoing year and recovered valuables worth over Rs 343.5 million from them, said Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer.

In a news release issued on Sunday , he said capital police had renewed efforts against anti-social elements, following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmad Kausar.

The police busted some 133 criminal gangs and nabbed 332 persons involved in crime cases of heinous nature, said SSP.

He said around 617 persons were held for their involvement in property related crimes, recovering looted items worth Rs 343.5 million from them including 149 vehicles and 88 motorbikes.

According to further break-up, 121 culprits of 49 gangs were arrested for being involved in dacoity and robber cases while 129 criminals of 51 gangs were held for involvement in burglary and theft cases.

Similarly, police busted 33 gangs comprising 82 criminals involved in theft of vehicles and bikes. A total of 559 cases were forwarded to relevant courts after completion of investigation on them.

SSP (Operations) said that special night patrolling plan has been chalked out for prevention of crime under the supervision of Additional SP Farhat Abbass Kazmi.

He said that high police officials of the entire district remain present in their respective areas and coordinate efforts for effective policing.

Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer reiterated that criminal elements would not be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law. He directed all police officials for effective patrolling measures and high vigilance in their respective areas.

He also asked to promote community policing as the cooperation of citizens is crucial to curb activities of criminal elements. He appealed citizens to inform police in case of any suspicious activity around them so that effective action can be ensured against criminals.