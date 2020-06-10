617 shopkeepers fined on charges of profiteering

Price control magistrates imposed fine Rs 1,370,000 on 617 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during first 10 days on on-going month of June

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine Rs 1,370,000 on 617 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during first 10 days on on-going month of June.

According to official sources, following direction from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, 48 price control magistrates inspected 1875 shops and imposed fine on 617 shopkeepers.