617 Shopkeepers Fined On Charges Of Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 09:15 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Price control magistrates imposed fine Rs 1,370,000 on 617 shopkeepers on charges of profiteering during first 10 days on on-going month of June.

According to official sources, following direction from deputy commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi, 48 price control magistrates inspected 1875 shops and imposed fine on 617 shopkeepers.

More Stories From Pakistan

