618 COVID-19 Positive Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:11 AM

Around 3015 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 618 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 185 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Around 3015 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 618 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 185 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab on Monday, 276 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 115 belonged to Rawal Town, 49 Potahar town, 53 Rawalpindi cantt, 18 Gujar khan, 29 Taxila, 4 Kahuta,1 Kalar syedan and 7 from Murree.

The DPR said 121 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 185 discharged after recovery. "36 C virus patients died in the district",he added. The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan tehsil Gujarkhan, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammar pura, Zafar ul Haq road, Satellite town and Wah cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

