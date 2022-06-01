6,186 citizens get fine tickets over signal violations

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 6,186 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during ongoing year, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 6,186 fine tickets to road users over violation of traffic signals during ongoing year, a police spokesman said.

He said that special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators.

During ongoing year, the police spokesman said that 6,186 road users were fined over violation of traffic signals.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mustafa Tanveer said that efforts were underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city.

He said that ITP personnel were directed to ensure implementation of traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people.

He also appealed the citizens to cooperate with ITP in maintaining traffic discipline in the city.