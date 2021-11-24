61k people get free medical treatment through Sehat Plus Card in Oct

As many as 61,000 people availed free of cost medical treatment under Sehat Plus Card in the last month of October and overall 620,000 since launching of health insurance project across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 61,000 people availed free of cost medical treatment under Sehat Plus Card in the last month of October and overall 620,000 since launching of health insurance project across the province.

Minister for Information Kamarn Bangash in a statement said that provincial Pakhtunkhwa giving legal cover to the Sehat Card Plus Project under Universal Health Care Act to provide free health facilities to the people of the province on a permanent basis.

He said that third party audit of the Sehat Card Plus Project would ensure more transparency and data obtained through third party audit would also be shared with media.

Bangash said that that Sehat Card Plus was a flagship project of KP government to provide best health care facilities without any charges.

He said next step was providing liver transplant facility under the Sehat Card Bangash said that presently over 60,000 patients were taking benefit of the facility and the number was constantly growing which showed success of the project.

He said that the same healthcare package would be extended to people of merged districts.