UrduPoint.com

61k People Get Free Medical Treatment Through Sehat Plus Card In Oct

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 06:14 PM

61k people get free medical treatment through Sehat Plus Card in Oct

As many as 61,000 people availed free of cost medical treatment under Sehat Plus Card in the last month of October and overall 620,000 since launching of health insurance project across the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 61,000 people availed free of cost medical treatment under Sehat Plus Card in the last month of October and overall 620,000 since launching of health insurance project across the province.

Minister for Information Kamarn Bangash in a statement said that provincial Pakhtunkhwa giving legal cover to the Sehat Card Plus Project under Universal Health Care Act to provide free health facilities to the people of the province on a permanent basis.

He said that third party audit of the Sehat Card Plus Project would ensure more transparency and data obtained through third party audit would also be shared with media.

Bangash said that that Sehat Card Plus was a flagship project of KP government to provide best health care facilities without any charges.

He said next step was providing liver transplant facility under the Sehat Card Bangash said that presently over 60,000 patients were taking benefit of the facility and the number was constantly growing which showed success of the project.

He said that the same healthcare package would be extended to people of merged districts.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Same October Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection ..

Launching of Zubair Raj's second poetry collection "Sada-e-Dil" organized by Art ..

5 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rig ..

U.S. Embassy Partners with Pakistani Women’s Rights Activist to Launch 16 Days ..

19 minutes ago
 KP Govt, STZA join hands to establish special tech ..

KP Govt, STZA join hands to establish special technology zones

2 minutes ago
 Govt committed to promote sports activities at gra ..

Govt committed to promote sports activities at grass roots level: SACM

2 minutes ago
 DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

DPO reviews security of banks, jewelry shops

2 minutes ago
 CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public servic ..

CTP's complaint cell at forefront of public service; resolves 1286 complaints

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.