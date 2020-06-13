UrduPoint.com
61st Passing Out Parade Of Pak Marines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 02:36 PM

61st Passing Out Parade Of Pak Marines

61st Passing Out Parade of Pak Marines held at PNS QASIM, Manora, Khi. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal RasulLodhi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th June, 2020) 61st Passing Out Parade of Pak Marines held at PNS QASIM, Manora, Khi. Commander Coast, Vice Admiral Faisal RasulLodhi graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. The Chief Guest congratulated the passing out batch comprised of 444 Marines on successful completion of their training. Training of the batch is mainly focused on physical conditioning, watermanship, firing, handling of different small Arms, NBCD & Fire Fighting enabling them to augment security of PN units in present environment.

COMCOAST appreciated the overall turn out, drill of the passing out batch and highlighted that POP is 1st milestone in a soldier's career and facing future challenges to defend the motherland.

Ali Hassan Mar/ UT and Muhammad Waleed Mar/UT remained Best Overall and Runner up of the course, respectively.

Limited guests were invited to witness the parade under controlled environment by adopting all SOPs of COVID-19.

