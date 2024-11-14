62 Cases Registered Against PTI Founder By Capital Police: IHC Told
Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed on Thursday that there are 62 cases registered against PTI founder by the capital police while seven by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by sister of PTI founder Noreen Niazi seeking cases details.
During the proceeding, DSP Legal Islamabad Police Sajid Cheema said that 62 cases are registered by the capital police against PTI founder while seven cases and inquiries were initiated by the FIA.
He said that they have received court notice late and if they are allowed the police can submit an interim report. The court, however, asked the police to present the comprehensive report by Monday and adjourned the case.
