62 Coronavirus Patients Admitted In LRH

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

62 Coronavirus patients admitted in LRH

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The number of coronavirus patients admitted in the Lady Reading Hospital has risen to 62 as the government has taken number of steps to stop infection spreading in the second wave of the pandemic The spokesperson of Lady Reading Hospital, Muhammad Asim said that 19 patients were coronavirus positive and rest were suspected patients.

He informed that seven critical patients were shifted to ICU.

He said hospital administration has finalized all preparations for rising number of patients, adding presently corona ward has 45 ventilators and beds.

Muhammad Asim said that morale of doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff working in coronavirus wards was high and treatment was going on without any interruption and delay.

He said that medical staff of LRH has the full support of the board of Governors and the administration of hospital.

In the province, two people died from corona and 453 new cases were reported on Nov 26.

The highest number of cases were reported in Peshawar, Swat and Abbottabad.

