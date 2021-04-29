UrduPoint.com
62 COVID-19 Patients On Ventilators In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The cases of coronavirus continued to surge in Peshawar where 62 patients were put on ventilators in its three major hospitals.

The spokesman of Health Department told APP on Thursday that patients of COVID-19 increased at Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) where 32 critical patients were put on ventilators.

He said a total of 68 ventilators were available in HMC where 32 ventilators and 155 beds out of 204 reserved for coronavirus patients were occupied.  Similarly, in Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, a total of 485 beds were reserved for coronavirus patients where 379 patients were being treated and 29 others were on ventilators at Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

In Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH), a total of 101 patients were being treated and one patient was on ventilator besides four new patients were admitted.

The spokesman advised people to keep social distancing and use masks besides avoid unnecessary visits to public places to avoid contraction of the infection.

