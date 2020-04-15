62 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

Police arrested 62 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during past 24 hours

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the police teams arrested 14 illicit weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one gun, one repeater from their possession besides nabbing 17 gamblers along with bet money.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 18 drug traffickers and recovered 3.490 kilograms hash and 222 liter liquor from their possession during this period.

Further investigations were underway.