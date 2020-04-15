UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

62 Criminals Arrested In One Day In Faisalabad

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 08:39 PM

62 criminals arrested in one day in Faisalabad

Police arrested 62 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Police arrested 62 criminals including 13 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the city during past 24 hours.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that the police teams arrested 14 illicit weapon holders and recovered 11 pistols, one Kalashnikov, one gun, one repeater from their possession besides nabbing 17 gamblers along with bet money.

Similarly, the police also nabbed 18 drug traffickers and recovered 3.490 kilograms hash and 222 liter liquor from their possession during this period.

Further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Police Money Criminals From Weapon

Recent Stories

Over one million people to benefit from ERC’s Ra ..

11 minutes ago

NAFFCO contributes AED1 million to Community Solid ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy warns merchants against price hikes

41 minutes ago

Al-Othaimeen addresses IIFA Coronavirus Symposium

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, Art Dubai Group ..

1 hour ago

Putin Says Over 23Bln Rubles Should Be Allocated t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.