Open Menu

62 Criminals Held

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 06:50 PM

62 criminals held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district police arrested 62 criminals during various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, according to a statement issued by a police spokesperson on Monday.

Among those arrested were six proclaimed offenders and 15 drug traffickers, apprehended from different areas across the district.

During the operations, police teams recovered a significant quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons, including 1.4 kilograms of heroin, 780 grams of hashish, 241 pondas and 63 liters of wine. In addition, the police seized seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, one pump action, and one gun.

Cases have been registered against all the suspects, and they have been sent to jail for further legal proceedings.

Recent Stories

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment

24 minutes ago
 Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations und ..

Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest m ..

39 minutes ago
 Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1 ..

Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonom ..

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlif ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches second relief airlift in less than week to Afghani ..

54 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office launches new edition o ..

UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator ..

1 hour ago
 Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Inte ..

Kazakhstan establishes Ministry of Artificial Intelligence to spearhead digital ..

1 hour ago
ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitabi ..

ADNOC Distribution: AI initiatives drive profitability, enhance customer experie ..

1 hour ago
 Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for P ..

Weather update; heavy monsoon spell forecast for Punjab from Sept16

2 hours ago
 Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to in ..

Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury

2 hours ago
 Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end o ..

Oman's electricity production rises by 9% at end of July

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates World Congress 2025 'We Are Inclusion'

2 hours ago
 ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-br ..

ISM Middle East 2025 opens in Dubai with record-breaking edition

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan