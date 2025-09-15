62 criminals held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The district police arrested 62 criminals during various operations conducted over the last 24 hours, according to a statement issued by a police spokesperson on Monday.

Among those arrested were six proclaimed offenders and 15 drug traffickers, apprehended from different areas across the district.

During the operations, police teams recovered a significant quantity of narcotics and illegal weapons, including 1.4 kilograms of heroin, 780 grams of hashish, 241 pondas and 63 liters of wine. In addition, the police seized seven pistols, one rifle, one repeater, one pump action, and one gun.

Cases have been registered against all the suspects, and they have been sent to jail for further legal proceedings.